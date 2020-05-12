On 12-14 May, the Financial Times, in partnership with TNW, will gather the most senior global decision makers and leading minds in policy, business, tech and finance for three days of online conversations with top FT journalists, analysing the impact of the pandemic across global economies, industries and markets, and outlining what is required to shape the optimal conditions for recovery at this most challenging of times.
All times in BST (GMT+1).
Our FT journalists are experts in their fields and will moderate all of the discussions taking place over three days.
Chief Executive Officer,
Financial Times
Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator,
Financial Times
Deputy Editor,
Financial Times
Political Editor,
Financial Times
Europe Editor,
Financial Times
Chief International Finance Correspondent,
Financial Times
Global Business Columnist,
Financial Times
Management Editor,
Financial Times
Opinion and Analysis Editor,
Financial Times
Corporate Finance and Deals Editor,
Financial Times
Markets Editor,
Financial Times
Global Tech Correspondent,
Financial Times
Pharmaceuticals Editor,
Financial Times
World Trade Editor,
Financial Times
Emerging Markets Editor,
Financial Times
Editor, Work & Careers,
Financial Times
Executive News Editor,
Financial Times
Global Motor Industry Correspondent,
Financial Times
US Pharma and Biotech Correspondent,
Financial Times
Retail Correspondent,
Financial Times
Senior Energy Correspondent,
Financial Times
France Correspondent,
Financial Times
Business Columnist,
Financial Times
Vice President, European Investment Bank
Group CEO, Savills plc
Mark Ridley is Group CEO of Savills plc, one of the world’s leading property advisers and agents, employing more than 39,000 people across 600 offices in over 70 countries. Mark started his career in the Real Estate Industry 36 years ago joining Weatherall Green & Smith (now part of BNP) and worked in London as well as Australia, becoming a Partner, leading the West End business, before joining Savills to open their Manchester office in 1996. Mark specialised in the Investment, Development and Agency markets throughout the UK, Europe and the Far East and was appointed Head of Savills Commercial business in 2008, became CEO of UK and Europe in 2014, before becoming Group CEO at the beginning of 2019. Mark maintains an active role connecting with Savills Global clients, and is a Trustee of RREF and also a member of the Policy Committee for the BPF.
CEO, Oragroup SA
Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum is the CEO of Oragroup SA, the holding company of the Orabank banking group, operating in twelve countries in West and Central Africa. He was previously Managing Director and Partner of Emerging Capital Partners, the first US based investment fund to have raised and invested more than 3 billion dollars in Africa. He was also Chairman and CEO of FINADEV Africa Holding, a microfinance group.
During his career, Mr. Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum has held senior positions in several Banks (Amity Bank Cameroon, LOITA Capital Partners International, Banque Continentale Africaine Rwanda) and investment funds, including being Managing Director of Framlington Asset Management Central Africa growth Fund, an investment fund dedicated to CEMAC (Central African Economic and Monetary Community).
Native from Cameroon, Mr. Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum has a Master's degree in Economics (University of Lille 1) and a post graduate degree in Management of Financial and Banking Institutions from the University of Paris IX - Dauphine. He also trained at the Institut Technique de Banque de Paris and the Bankers Administration Institute of New Orleans (USA).
Business Columnist, Financial Times
Pilita Clark is an associate editor and business columnist at the Financial Times. She writes a weekly column on modern corporate life, as well as features and other articles.
She has worked for the FT since 2003, covering aviation and the environment, and was previously a Washington correspondent for Australian newspapers and a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
Fellow, Economics, Oxford University
Dr Daniel Susskind explores the impact of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, on work and society. He is a Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford University, where he teaches and researches. He is the co-author of the best-selling book, The Future of the Professions (OUP, 2015) and the author of A World Without Work (Allen Lane, 2020), described by The New York Times as "required reading for any potential presidential candidate thinking about the economy of the future”. His TED Talk, on the future of work, has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
Previously he worked in the British Government – as a policy adviser in the Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit, as a policy analyst in the Policy Unit in 10 Downing Street, and as a senior policy adviser in the Cabinet Office.
France Correspondent, Financial Times
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Lloyds Banking Group
William Chalmers is Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Lloyds Banking Group. He joined the Board in August 2019. His responsibilities, in addition to Finance, include strategy, cost management and LDC. He has significant Board level strategic and financial leadership experience including strategic planning and development, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital structuring and risk management. He has worked in financial services for over 25 years. William was previously Co-Head of the Global Financial Institutions Group at Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he held a number of senior roles at Morgan Stanley, including Head of EMEA Financial Institutions Group. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he worked for JP Morgan, again in the Financial Institutions Group. William holds a Degree in Economics from Edinburgh University, a Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from Harvard Law School and was admitted to the New York Bar in 1993.
CEO and Co-founder, Slack
Stewart Butterfield is the CEO and co-founder of Slack. Over the past 20 years, he has had a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, designer, and technologist.
In 2014, Stewart helped found Slack, a new category of software that changed the way we work by bringing together people, applications, and data to help teams do their best work. Since then, over 600,000 organizations in over 150 countries have turned to Slack to increase their organizational agility--making it the place to communicate, collaborate, and get work done.
In 2003, he pioneered a new way of sharing information on the Internet when he co-founded Flickr and built the company as CEO into one of the largest web services in the world.
He was named as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine, and one of the Top 50 Leaders by BusinessWeek among many similar honors, such as Vanity Fair’s New Establishment List, the Recode 100, Advertising Age’s Creativity 50, and the Technology Innovator of the Year by The Wall Street Journal.
Stewart has a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Philosophy from the University of Victoria and an MPhil in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge. He retains academic interests in cognitive science, economics, organizational psychology, and the history and philosophy of science.
International Business Editor, Financial Times
CIO, EMEA & Asia, Investment Solutions, Mercer
Niall O’Sullivan is responsible for the design, implementation and ongoing supervision of Mercer Investment Management's range of fund solutions, which are available to a wide variety of clients across Europe. He is also responsible for our Discretionary Management services. He joined Mercer in 2010 from QED in Dublin, where he had been focusing on solution-driven investment opportunities with banks and insurance companies. Prior to this, at Bank of Ireland Global Markets, he created derivative-based solutions along with developing the bank’s LDI product range and inflation-linked solutions. Niall earned a Gold Medal and First Class Honours in Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin, where he was also a Scholar of the College, along with an Honours MSc from Dublin City University in Investments and Treasury Management in which he finished in first place.
Former Governor, Bank of England
Mervyn King served as Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to June 2013. He was knighted (GBE) in 2011, made a life peer in 2013, and appointed by The Queen to be a Knight of the Garter in 2014.
Lord King is the Alan Greenspan Professor of Economics and Professor of Law at New York University and Emeritus Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics.
In 2016 he published The End of Alchemy. With a new preface, it appeared in paperback in 2017, and has been translated into many languages. His new book (with John Kay) Radical Uncertainty was published in March 2020.
Born in 1948, Mervyn King studied at King’s College, Cambridge, and taught at Cambridge and Birmingham Universities before spells as Visiting Professor at both Harvard University and MIT. From October 1984 he was Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics where he founded the Financial Markets Group. He is Chair of the Philharmonia Orchestra.
Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company
Kevin Sneader is the Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company and is based in Hong Kong. Kevin joined McKinsey in London in 1989. He later worked from the firm’s Beijing, Paris, and Hong Kong offices before moving to the United States in 2001, when he became Managing Partner of McKinsey’s New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, offices. He went on to become Managing Partner of the firm’s practice in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and he later served as Chairman of the Asian offices from 2014 to 2018. Kevin has been involved in research efforts on global economic and business trends, productivity growth and innovation in China and Asia, as well as gender and diversity. He holds a degree in law with first-class honors from his hometown University of Glasgow and an MBA with highest distinction from Harvard Business School, where he was designated a Baker Scholar.
US Pharma and Biotech Correspondent, Financial Times
Hannah Kuchler is US Pharma and Biotech Correspondent for the Financial Times, with a particular focus on how technology is transforming healthcare. For five years, Ms Kuchler served as FT’s San Francisco Correspondent where she covered Silicon Valley and technology with a focus on social media and cyber security. Ms Kuchler was previously a London-based UK news reporter for the FT, covering British politics and general UK news. Prior to this, she worked on the FT’s newsdesk, as Asia Correspondent for FT Tilt in Hong Kong, and covered US markets in New York. Before joining the FT in 2009, Ms Kuchler was the Editor of The Oxford Student and won the Guardian’s Student Reporter of the Year award in 2008. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford.
CIO International, Federated Hermes
Eoin Murray is Head of Investment and a member of the Executive Committee at Federated Hermes. Eoin also leads the Investment Office, which is responsible to clients for the investment teams’ consistent delivery of responsible, risk-adjusted performance and adherence to the processes which earned them their ‘kitemarks’. Eoin joined the international business of Federated Hermes in January 2015 with almost 30 years’ investment experience. He was previously a fund manager at GSA Capital Partners. Before this, he was Chief Investment Officer at Old Mutual from 2004 to 2008 and also held senior positions at Callanish Capital Partners LLP and Northern Trust Global Investments. He began his career as a graduate trainee at Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JPMorgan Chase) and subsequently performed senior portfolio manager roles at Wells Fargo Nikko Investment Advisors (now BlackRock), PanAgora Asset Management and First Quadrant. Eoin holds an MA (Hons) in Economics and Law from the University of Edinburgh and an MBA from Warwick Business School.
Global Publisher, FT Live and Managing Director Asia Pacific, Financial Times
Angela Mackay is Global Publisher of FT Live and Managing Director of FT Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, she is a member of the FT’s global board. In Asia Pacific, Ms Mackay focuses on developing the group’s significant potential across the region. This includes FTChinese.com, the mainland's leading foreign-owned, Chinese-language news site, as well as the FT's burgeoning executive education business.
As Global Publisher for FT Live, Ms Mackay leads business and strategy development for events, membership and communities, such as 125 Forum and the Non-Executive Directors (NED) programmes. The FT stages more than 200 events around the world annually. Ms Mackay joined the FT in 2003 on its editorial team, serving as the Asia investment editor for two years.
Before joining the FT, she was Asia editor for Sunday Business from 1998 to 2001. Her previous roles include editor at The Economist Group, supervising producer at CNBC, deputy news editor at The Times in London, and UK correspondent for the Australian Financial Review.
Ms Mackay is a non-executive director of the FT/IE Corporate Learning Alliance, and a board member of the Hong Kong International Literary Festival, Asian Youth Orchestra and the Sovereign Art Foundation. She holds a BA in English Literature and an LLB, and was admitted as a solicitor in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia.
President and CEO, Radisson Hotel Group
Federico J. González is the President and CEO of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). Federico serves as the chairman of the Global Steering Committee of Radisson Hotel Group, made up of equal representation from Radisson Hospitality AB and Radisson Hospitality, Inc. The Global Steering Committee, under Federico’s leadership, provides guidance and strategic counsel to both management teams and boards, fosters a deeper level of collaboration and communication, and ensures alignment on important matters such as partnership and global growth. Federico has extensive global executive leadership experience in the hospitality, leisure and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Prior to joining Radisson Hospitality AB, he was Chief Executive Officer of NH Hotel Group – where he led a major turnaround of the company – and as Deputy General Manager of Disneyland Paris. He previously spent 16 years in senior management positions at Procter & Gamble in Brussels, Madrid and Stockholm before becoming the company’s Country Head of Portugal in 2000. A respected marketer and hotelier, Federico has written three books: Living and Working Abroad; How to Live and Work with Portuguese; and How to succeed in doing business the Swedish way. As a global leader, Federico’s personal mission is to motivate and energize large organizations to be more ambitious – in profitability, purpose and people – through respect for diversity of thoughts, culture, gender, experience and beliefs. Federico majored in Economics at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and received a Masters of International Trade and Finance from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris. He is fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.
President and CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council
Gloria Guevara Manzo joined WTTC in August 2017, following a varied career in Travel and Tourism. Recognised as one of the most influential women in Mexico by CNN and Expansion, Gloria began her professional career in 1989 at NCR Corporation working in the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions. Since 1995 she has worked for the travel industry, starting at the Sabre Travel Network and Sabre Holdings, she was later CEO of JV Sabre Mexico reporting to a board of directors from Aeromexico, Mexicana, and Sabre. In March 2010 President Calderon appointed her as Minister of Tourism and two weeks after she was given in addition the full responsibility of the Mexican Tourism board. Under her leadership the “National Agreement for Tourism” in Mexico was created and signed on 28 February 2011. Gloria received the Good Neighbour Award from the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Virtuoso awarded Mexico the best tourism board in the world due to her successful branding and repositioning efforts. In addition, Gloria has been Special Advisor on Government Affairs to Harvard University, and part of the Future for Travel, Tourism and Aviation Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Managing Director, Financial Times
Chief Economist and Director of Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization (WTO)
Robert Koopman is the Chief Economist and Director of Economic Research and Statistics Division at the World Trade Organization. In this post Bob provides the Secretariat and Member Countries with analysis and information that promotes a deeper understanding of trade and trade policy's role in economic growth and development. Prior to this, he served as the Director of Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the United States International Trade Commission.
Bob oversaw the Commission’s trade policy research and negotiation assistance to the President, the U.S. Trade Representative, and Congress; antidumping, countervailing duty, and safeguard; investigations; intellectual property investigations; maintenance and analysis of the Harmonized Tariff System, as well as the agency’s strategic planning and performance measurement initiatives.
He also previously served as Chief Economist at the USITC, and various leadership positions at the Economic Research Service of USDA. He is also currently a visiting Professor at the Graduate Institute in Geneva.
Director General for Trade, European Commission
Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute
Former Finance Minister of Nigeria, and Board Chair, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and international development expert with over 30 years of experience. She is Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and of the African Risk Capacity (ARC). She is Co-Chair of The Global Commission on the Economy and Climate and also Co-Chair of the Board of Lumos, a small-cap renewable energy company. She also sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc. She was recently appointed as AU Special Envoy to mobilise International support for the fight against COVID-19 and WHO Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.
Previously, Dr Okonjo-Iweala was a Senior Advisor at Lazard from September 2015 – October 2019. She served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, from 2003-2006, 2011-2015, and briefly as Foreign Minister, the first woman to hold both positions. She spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the No.2 position of Managing Director, overseeing an $81 billion operational portfolio in Africa, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala has been ranked by Fortune as one of the 50 Greatest World Leaders in 2015, by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the World consecutively for four years, by Time as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014, and by the UK Guardian as one of the Top 100 Women in the World in 2011.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala holds a Bachelor’s in Economics from Harvard University and a PhD in Regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is an Angelopoulos Global Public Leader at Harvard University Kennedy School, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has received over fifteen honorary degrees, including from Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Tel Aviv University and Trinity College, Dublin. She is the author of numerous articles on finance and development, and several books including Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines (MIT Press, 2018) and Reforming the Unreformable: Lessons from Nigeria (MIT Press, 2012).
Clinical Professor for Business and Society and Director, NYU Stern School of Business and Center for Sustainable Business
Tensie Whelan is Clinical Professor of Business and Society and the Director of the Center for Sustainable Business at NYU Stern School of Business, where she is bringing her 25 years of experience working on local, national and international environmental and sustainability issues to engage businesses in proactive and innovative mainstreaming of sustainability.
As President of the Rainforest Alliance, she built the organization from a $4.5 million to $50 million budget, transforming the engagement of business with sustainability, recruiting 5,000 companies in more than 60 countries to work with Rainforest Alliance. She transformed the Rainforest Alliance frog into an internationally recognized and credible brand. Her previous work included serving as Executive Director of the New York League of Conservation Voters, Vice President of the National Audubon Society, Managing Editor of Ambio, a journal of the Swedish Academy of Sciences, and a journalist in Latin America.
Tensie has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Business Ethics and was a Citi Fellow in Leadership and Ethics at NYU Stern. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards and corporate advisory boards for companies such as Unilever and Nespresso and currently serves on the advisory boards of ESG investing firms, Arabesque and Inherent Group. She was most recently appointed a member of the Board of Directors for Aston Martin and an Advisor to the Future Economy Project for Harvard Business Review. Tensie holds a B.A. from New York University, an M.A. from American University, and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Owner President Management (OPM) Program.
Partner, McKinsey Global Institute
Michael Chui is a Partner in the McKinsey Global Institute. He is based in San Francisco, CA, where he leads research on the impact of disruptive technologies and innovation on business, the economy, and society, including data & analytics, social & collaboration technologies, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, robotics & automation.
As a McKinsey consultant, Michael served clients in the high-tech, media, and telecom industries on multiple topics. Michael is a frequent speaker at major global conferences and his research has been cited in leading publications around the world.
Michael holds a B.S. in Symbolic Systems from Stanford University and earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Cognitive Science, and a M.S. in Computer Science, from Indiana University.
Prior to joining McKinsey, Michael served as the first Chief Information Officer of the City of Bloomington, Indiana, and was the founder and executive director of HoosierNet, a regional Internet service provider.
Founder and Executive Chair, Snoop
Jayne-Anne Gadhia is the Founder and Executive Chair of Snoop, and an Adviser to Salesforce UKI. From 2007 to 2018 she was the CEO of Virgin Money. A Chartered Accountant, she spent six years at Norwich Union (now Aviva) before becoming one of the founders of Virgin Direct in 1995. Three years later, she set up the Virgin One account, which was acquired by the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2001. She subsequently spent five years at RBS before returning to Virgin as CEO of Virgin Money. In November 2016 she was appointed as the UK Government’s Women in Finance Champion, and in July 2017 she became a founder member of its Business Diversity and Inclusion Group. In 2018 she was named Leader of the Year at the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.
She is Chair of the Prince’s Foundation and Trustee of the Tate. She sits on the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy Council, Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Board, CRUK Corporate Board, Financial Inclusion Policy Forum and Lloyds Culture Advisory Group. She was made a Dame in the 2019 New Year’s Honours list.
Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
Katy George is a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, and leads the Operations Practice, which includes the firm’s services in manufacturing and supply chain. Katy’s 23 years of client service have focused on operational performance improvement, linking operations strategy to business strategy, and operating model design. Her recent work includes advanced technology development and adoption, the future of manufacturing, and the future of work. Katy leads McKinsey’s collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network of factories of the future, and she was recently named to the Board of Directors for MxD, the Digital Manufacturing Institute. As a leader of the McKinsey Global Institute, Katy has coauthored several pieces of research, including “Making it in America: Revitalizing US manufacturing.” She is based in New Jersey.
Chief Executive Officer, Blue Yonder
Since becoming CEO of Blue Yonder in February 2017, Girish Rishi has emphasized a values-driven culture and a growth mindset at the company, establishing a Customer First approach and driving a product pivot toward edge technologies. As the largest supply chain software company, Blue Yonder acknowledges and embraces its responsibilities to innovate and deliver solutions that transform its customers’ supply chains.
Rishi leverages his background in product development and go-to-market strategies across a number of leading companies including Symbol Technologies where he led the company’s EMEA operations, at Motorola where he led the Enterprise division, and at Tyco International where he was responsible for the company’s retail solutions business and the North America services business.
Rishi spent the first 15 years of his career in early-to-mid stage entrepreneurial companies learning the value of co-innovating with customers and delivering differentiated solutions. Rishi travels extensively for work, reads voraciously and in his downtime, hangs out with his wife and two boys. He serves on the Board of Directors of Insight Enterprises, on the Food Security Council for Feeding America and is a member of the Board of Regents at the University of Hartford.
Chancellor, Open University; Founder and Executive Chair, Doteveryone.org.uk
Martha Lane Fox is Founder and Executive Chair of Doteveryone.org.uk, a charity fighting for a fairer internet and building a movement for responsible technology. Martha became a crossbench peer in the UK House of Lords in March 2013. In 2017, she was appointed a member of the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy.
In March 2014, Martha was appointed Chancellor of the Open University. She is also a director of Twitter and a non-executive director of Chanel, the Donmar Warehouse and the Queens Commonwealth Trust.
Martha co-founded and chairs LuckyVoice, revolutionising the karaoke industry. She is a patron of AbilityNet, Reprieve, Camfed and Just for Kids Law.
Partner, Accel
Sonali De Rycker joined Accel in 2008 and invests in consumer internet, software and fintech businesses.
Sonali led Accel’s investments in Avito (acquired by Naspers), Lyst, Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Wallapop, Calastone, Monzo, Shift Technology, Letgo (acquired by Naspers), Kry/Livi, Soldo, and Sennder. Prior to Accel, Sonali was with Atlast Venture (now Accomplice). She also previously served on the board of Match.com (NASDAQ:MTCH).
Sonali is from Mumbai and graduated from Bryn Mawr College and Harvard Business School.
Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq Bank
Ahmed Abdelaal is the Group CEO of Mashreq Bank, one of the UAE’s best performing banks for over five decades and a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. In his current role, Ahmed is committed to leading and delivering on the bank’s strategy and ensuring its growth trajectory.
As a banking professional with over 25 years of experience in progressively senior roles across banking verticals spanning international and regional banks, Ahmed possesses a proven track record of delivering strong results in the face of challenging environment and owns extensive experience in managing senior teams across multi geographies as well as attracting, mentoring and retaining top talents.
He has widespread experience and exceptional financial acumen across banking products; covering a wide range of disciplines and hands-on knowledge of solutions in the areas of Corporate and Banking; including trade finance, contracting and real estate finance, payment and cash management, and also Investment Banking, including DCM, ECM, Project Finance and advisory, as well as Islamic banking, portfolio management, in addition to full familiarity with global markets products, structured trade and working capital solutions.
Prior to his current role, he was the Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq Bank. He has also served in senior roles across international and regional banks, including Arab Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, American Express and most recently, HSBC Middle East.
During his 10-year tenure with HSBC Middle East, Ahmed was appointed Regional Head of Corporate Clients Coverage and Head of Commercial Banking UAE and was responsible for managing and developing the strategic direction of HSBC’s Corporate Banking franchise in MENAT.
Ahmed holds an MBA from London Business School, University of London, UK and BA in Economics and Political Sciences (Major Economics) from Faculty of Economics and Political Sciences, Cairo University Egypt.
Global Tech Correspondent, Financial Times
Tim Bradshaw has been covering the technology industry for 15 years, including leading the FT's reporting on Apple, Uber, Snap and other Silicon Valley companies from San Francisco and Los Angeles, and spotting trends from VR and AR to autonomous vehicles and electric scooters. Now based in London, he covers innovations from the US, Europe and Asia, examining how technology is transforming other industries.
President and CEO, High Meadows Institute
Chris Pinney is High Meadows Institute’s founding President. The Boston-based Institute was established in 2013 by a group of business leaders to explore the role of business leadership in creating a social contract that can ensure continued economic and social progress in a global economy and society. Chris brings to the Institute over twenty-five years of experience working with C-suite executives nationally and internationally on this issue.
Prior to the Institute, Chris was President at the Alliance for Business Leadership, a non-partisan alliance of CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors, and a Senior Fellow at the Aspen Institute Business and Society Program, where he led the development of the Business and Society Leaders Forum.
Previously, Chris was Director of Research and Policy and Executive Education at Boston College Carroll School of Management’s Center for Corporate Citizenship, where he worked with Global 500 companies on corporate strategy and sustainability.
Prior to joining Boston College, Chris was Director of the Imagine program, a Canadian initiative that brought together Canada’s leading CEOs and over 600 companies in an initiative to define an expanded role for business leadership in Canada based around a set of sustainable business principles and commitments.
Chris has an extensive background in international and community development, serving as Vice President of the Canadian Council for International Cooperation and Chair of the Brussels-based International Council for Development Action.
Chris has a BA (Hons) Political Science from McGill University and is an RSA Fellow.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Ahold Delhaize
Frans Muller started as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize in July 2018. Prior to that he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Integration Officer since 2016, and Acting Chief Operating Officer for Delhaize America, which operates the Food Lion and Hannaford brands, from October 2016 until January 2018. Before the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, Frans served for three years as President and CEO of Delhaize Group from 2013 to 2016.
Prior to joining Delhaize Group, Frans was with the German retailer Metro AG for more than 15 years. He was CEO of Metro Cash & Carry from 2008 and a member of the management board of Metro AG, to which he was appointed in 2006. He first joined Metro AG in 1997 as operations director, and then served as managing director of its Dutch subsidiary, Makro. In 2002, Frans served as a board member of Metro Cash & Carry International and was appointed regional director for Eastern Europe and Russia. From 2004 to 2005, he served as president for Asia Pacific and Russia/Ukraine. In 2005, he was appointed CEO of Metro Group Buying.
Frans started his career at KLM Cargo in 1988 where he served in various management and executive positions in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna and Singapore.
Frans is the Chairman of Vlerick Business School. He serves on the board of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) and he is co-sponsor of the CGF Health and Wellness pillar.
Former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Executive Chairman, Institute for Global Change
Tony Blair served as Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from 1997 to 2007 and serves as Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change. He set up the Institute to support leaders and governments, and he draws on his deep crisis management experience from his time in government and work with African countries during the Ebola crisis to drive the Institute’s response to Covid-19. He has mobilised the Institute’s 200 employees working in more than 20 countries to promote global coordination and help governments confront this unprecedented crisis.
Governor, Bank of Japan
Haruhiko Kuroda was appointed Governor of the Bank of Japan in March 2013 after serving for eight years as President of the Asian Development Bank. Prior to his position at the ADB, Mr Kuroda was Special Adviser to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Koizumi, while he was Professor at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo from 2003 to 2005. During his career at Japan's Ministry of Finance from 1967 to 2003, Mr Kuroda’s responsibilities encompassed fields including international finance and tax policies. From 1999 to 2003, he represented the Ministry as Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs at numerous international monetary conferences such as the G7 and G20 meetings. Mr Kuroda holds a Bachelor of Arts in Law from The University of Tokyo, and a Master of Philosophy in Economics from the University of Oxford.
Former US Vice President; Chairman, Generation Investment Management
Former Vice President Al Gore is the co-founder and chairman of Generation Investment Management, and the founder and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit devoted to solving the climate crisis. He is also a senior partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and a member of Apple Inc.’s board of directors.
Gore was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976, 1978, 1980, and 1982 and to the U.S. Senate in 1984 and 1990. He was inaugurated as the 45th vice president of the United States on January 20, 1993, and served eight years.
He is the author of the #1 New York Times best-sellers "An Inconvenient Truth" and "The Assault on Reason," and the best-sellers “Earth in the Balance,” "Our Choice: A Plan To Solve the Climate Crisis," "The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change," and most recently, The New York Times best-seller "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”
He is the subject of the documentary movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” which won two Oscars in 2006 and a second documentary in 2017, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” In 2007, Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for “informing the world of the dangers posed by climate change.”
Head of Financial and Strategic Investors Group EMEA, Goldman Sachs
Anna Skoglund is Head of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group in EMEA, responsible for covering private equity clients in the Investment Banking Division (IBD). She is a managing director ally of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Network. Anna is also an investment champion for Launch With GS, Goldman Sachs’ $500 million commitment to invest in companies and investment managers with diverse leadership.
Anna joined Goldman Sachs in 1996 as a financial analyst in the Credit Department in London. She moved to the Communication, Media and Technology Group in IBD in 1998, working on equity, debt and mergers and acquisitions transactions for telecommunications and media clients throughout Europe. In 2002, Anna transferred to the Consumer Retail Group to cover a number of consumer and retail sectors and spent time in the Consumer Retail Group in New York in 2008. She moved to FSIG in 2012. She was named partner in 2018.
Anna earned a BA in International Business Administration from the European Business School in 1996.
Chairman, Snap Inc.
Michael Lynton currently serves on the Board of Snap, Inc., Warner Music Group., Pearson, PLC., Schrodinger, LLC., and Ares Management, L.P. He is also a member of the Harvard Board of Overseers and serves on the boards of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, the Tate, and the Rand Corporation. Michael served as the CEO of Sony Entertainment from April 2012 until February 2017, overseeing Sony’s global entertainment businesses, including Sony Music Entertainment, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Michael also served as Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment since January 2004. Prior to joining Sony Pictures, he worked for Time Warner and served as CEO of AOL Europe, President of AOL International and President of Time Warner International, and earlier served as Chairman and CEO of Pearson plc's Penguin Group where he oversaw the acquisition of Putnam, Inc. and extended the Penguin brand to music and the Internet.
Michael holds a B.A. in History and Literature from Harvard College, where he also received his M.B.A.
Chairman of the Board, Center for Inclusive Growth and Vice Chairman and President - Strategic Growth, Mastercard
Mike Froman serves as vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth for Mastercard. In that role he is responsible for growing strategic partnerships, scaling new business opportunities, and advancing the company’s efforts to partner with governments and other institutions to address major societal and economic issues. He and his team drive financial inclusion and inclusive growth efforts and work to develop new businesses key to the company’s strategic growth.
Mike oversees the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and is a member of the company’s management committee. Prior to joining Mastercard, Mike was affiliated with the Council on Foreign Relations and continues to serve as a distinguished fellow. From 2013 to 2017, Mike served as the U.S. Trade Representative, President Barack Obama’s principal advisor and negotiator on international trade and investment issues. During his tenure, Mike worked to open foreign markets for U.S. goods and services, reach landmark trade agreements and enforce the rights of American workers, farmers and firms.
From 2009 -2013, he served at the White House as assistant to the President and deputy national security advisor for international economic affairs. Prior to joining the Obama Administration, Mike held several executive positions at Citigroup, including CEO of its international insurance business, COO of its $50 billion alternative investments business and head of its infrastructure investment business. He helped shape the company’s strategy in China, India, Brazil and other emerging markets.
Earlier in his career, during the Clinton Administration, he worked at the White House and the Treasury Department. Mike received a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University, a doctorate in international relations from Oxford University, and a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.
CEO, McLaren Automotive
Mike Flewitt joined McLaren Automotive as Chief Operating Officer in June 2012 and became Chief Executive Officer in July 2013. Since becoming CEO, he has presided over the significant growth of the business, in terms of product development, turnover and profit. Under his tenure, the company has launched its three-tier product family – Sports Series, Super Series and Ultimate Series - and introduced a total of 10 new cars or derivatives. 2015 marked the company’s third successive year of profitability with operating profits of £23.5M from revenues of £450.6M. In 2019 the brand celebrated the manufacture of its 20,000th car. Looking forward, Mike has recently led the Management team and Board of Directors to the approval of Track25, the business plan that looks to the next six years of growth. This will see the company unveil 18 new models or derivatives with 100 per cent of its sportscars and supercars hybrid by 2024. Prior to joining McLaren Automotive, Mike was Vice President, Manufacturing, Ford of Europe, and Corporate Officer, Ford Motor Company. Before joining Ford, he held senior manufacturing and operations roles at TWR Group Limited, AutoNova AB and Rolls-Royce and Bentley Motor Cars Limited. He qualified in Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering in 1987 and completed a post-graduate qualification in Management and Project Management at Salford University in 1996.
Co-founder and Senior Maverick, Wired Magazine
Kevin Kelly is Senior Maverick at Wired magazine. He co-founded Wired in 1993, and served as its Executive Editor for its first 7 years. His most recent book is The Inevitable, which is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller. His other books include the best-selling New Rules for the New Economy, the classic Out of Control, and his summary theory of technology in What Technology Wants. From 1984-1990 Kelly was publisher and editor of the Whole Earth Catalogs. He co-founded the Hackers’ Conference, and was involved with the launch of the WELL, a pioneering online service started in 1985. He also founded the popular Cool Tools website in 2003.
Minister of the Economy and Finance, Government of France
Global Business Columnist, Financial Times
Rana Foroohar is Global Business Columnist and an Associate Editor at the Financial Times, based in New York. She is also CNN’s global economic analyst. Her book, “Makers and Takers: The Rise of Finance and the Fall of American Business” (Crown), about why the capital markets no longer support business, was shortlisted for the Financial Times McKinsey Book of the Year award in 2016.
Prior to joining the FT and CNN, Foroohar spent 6 years at TIME, as an assistant managing editor and economic columnist. She previously spent 13 years at Newsweek, as an economic and foreign affairs editor and a foreign correspondent covering Europe and the Middle East. During that time, she was awarded the German Marshall Fund’s Peter Weitz Prize for transatlantic reporting. She has also received awards and fellowships from institutions such as the Johns Hopkins School of International Affairs and the East West Center. She is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Foroohar graduated in 1992 from Barnard College, Columbia University.
Global Chief Financial Officer and Business Services Director, Stella McCartney
As the Global Chief Financial Officer and Business Services Director, Sandra’s responsibilities at Stella McCartney have grown to include Retail Intelligence and Operations. She is a very diversity conscious leader, and always tries to make the work environment more welcoming and mindful of different cultures and needs.
She has an international team and, as such, is acutely aware of her responsibility to create natural paths to success for ethnic minority employees. Sandra won a Black British Award in the Consumer and Luxury category, and spends time mentoring young people who are looking for career advice, collaborating with Istituto Marangoni.
Sandra regularly speaks on panels, sharing her mentoring experiences and helping to empower young, ethnic minority women. Last, but not least – Sandra was listed as number 15 in the Financial Times ‘EMpower 100, ethnic minority leaders’, which is a true testament to her hard work and dedication in the industry.
CEO, Sanofi
Paul Hudson joined Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company, as Chief Executive Officer in September 2019. He has over 25 years of experience driving growth and building strong teams for pharmaceutical companies in the United States, Asia and Europe. Paul began his career in sales and marketing, ascending to CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals before joining Sanofi. He holds a degree in economics from Manchester Metropolitan University, which awarded him an honorary Doctor of Business Administration for his achievements in the pharma industry. He also holds a diploma in marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK.
Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group
David M. Rubenstein is a Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest and most successful private investment firms. Mr. Rubenstein co-founded the firm in 1987. Since then, Carlyle has grown into a firm managing $224 billion from 32 offices around the world.
Mr. Rubenstein is Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Council on Foreign Relations; a Fellow of the Harvard Corporation; a Regent of the Smithsonian Institution; a Trustee of the National Gallery of Art, the University of Chicago, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Institute for Advanced Study, the National Constitution Center, the Brookings Institution, and the World Economic Forum; a Director of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; and President of the Economic Club of Washington.
Mr. Rubenstein is a member of the American Philosophical Society, Business Council, Harvard Global Advisory Council (Chairman), Madison Council of the Library of Congress (Chairman), Board of Dean’s Advisors of the Business School at Harvard, Advisory Board of the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University (former Chairman), and Board of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers Community.
Mr. Rubenstein has served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Duke University and the Smithsonian Institution, and Co-Chairman of the Board of the Brookings Institution.
Mr. Rubenstein is an original signer of The Giving Pledge, a significant donor to all of the above-mentioned non-profit organizations, and a recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, and the MoMA’s David Rockefeller Award, among other philanthropic awards.
Mr. Rubenstein has been a leader in the area of Patriotic Philanthropy, having made transformative gifts for the restoration or repair of the Washington Monument, Monticello, Montpelier, Mount Vernon, Arlington House, Iwo Jima Memorial, the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, the National Archives, the National Zoo, the Library of Congress, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Mr. Rubenstein has also provided to the U.S. government long-term loans of his rare copies of the Magna Carta, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment, the first map of the U.S. (Abel Buell map), and the first book printed in the U.S. (Bay Psalm Book).
Mr. Rubenstein is the host of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg TV and PBS, and the author of The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians, a book published by Simon & Schuster in October 2019. Mr. Rubenstein, a native of Baltimore, is a 1970 magna cum laude graduate of Duke University, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa. Following Duke, Mr. Rubenstein graduated in 1973 from the University of Chicago Law School, where he was an editor of the Law Review. From 1973-1975, Mr. Rubenstein practiced law in New York with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. From 1975-1976, he served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments. From 1977-1981, during the Carter Administration, Mr. Rubenstein was Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy. After his White House service and before co-founding Carlyle, Mr. Rubenstein practiced law in Washington with Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge (now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman).
President and CEO, Ingka Group (IKEA)
Jesper Brodin is the President and CEO of Ingka Group. Ingka Group, formerly know as IKEA Group, is the world’s largest home furnishing retailer and owns and operates 367 IKEA stores in 30 markets (FY18) under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
Jesper started his IKEA career in 1995 as the Purchase manager in Pakistan, IKEA Group. During the years, he has held different roles such as assistant to Ingvar Kamprad and Anders Dahlvig, CEO at the time, Business area manager Kitchen and Dining as well as his recent role as Managing Director for Range & Supply, Inter IKEA Group.
He has a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Pharmaceuticals Editor, Financial Times
Director General, International Labour Organization
Guy Ryder, Director-General, International labour Organization was first elected in 2012 and started a second term of office in 2017. His vision is for an ILO that anticipates and responds effectively to 21st century realities, reaching the most vulnerable and remaining true to its social justice mandate. He has served the ILO in various capacities including as Executive Director for labour standards and fundamental principles and rights at work. From 2006-10 he was General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), having led the unification of the democratic international trade union movement. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
CEO, Ryanair
CEO, Novartis
Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan, M.D., has been Chief Executive Officer of Novartis since 2018. Since becoming CEO, Dr Narasimhan has led a strategic and cultural transformation at Novartis to build a leading medicines company globally powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science. Under his leadership, the company has completed over USD 70 billion in strategic transactions. Dr Narasimhan previously was Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis from 2016 to 2018. Prior to that, he held a range of leadership roles in product development and general management, such as Global Head of Development for Novartis Pharmaceuticals from 2014 to 2016; Global Head of the Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals and Oncology Injectables business unit in 2014; Global Head of Development for Novartis Vaccines from 2012 to 2014; and North America Region Head for Novartis Vaccines as well as United States Country President for Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics from 2008 to 2012. During his career at Novartis, Dr Narasimhan has overseen the licensure of over 20 novel medicines, including cell and gene therapies as well as vaccines. Dr Narasimhan received his doctor of medicine from Harvard Medical School, a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago
Governor, Bank of England
On 20 December 2019, Andrew Bailey was announced as the new Governor of the Bank of England. He began his term on 16 March 2020.
Andrew Bailey served as Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) from 1 July 2016 until taking up the role of Governor. As CEO of the FCA, Andrew Bailey was also a member of the Prudential Regulation Committee, the Financial Policy Committee, and the Board of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Andrew previously held the role of Deputy Governor, Prudential Regulation and CEO of the PRA from 1 April 2013. While retaining his role as Executive Director of the Bank, Andrew joined the Financial Services Authority in April 2011 as Deputy Head of the Prudential Business Unit and Director of UK Banks and Building Societies. In July 2012, Andrew became Managing Director of the Prudential Business Unit, with responsibility for the prudential supervision of banks, investment banks and insurance companies. Andrew was appointed as a voting member of the interim Financial Policy Committee at its June 2012 meeting.
Previously, Andrew worked at the Bank in a number of areas, most recently as Executive Director for Banking Services and Chief Cashier, as well as Head of the Bank's Special Resolution Unit (SRU). Previous roles include Governor's Private Secretary, and Head of the International Economic Analysis Division in Monetary Analysis.
Director of the Globalisation and Development Strategies Division, UNCTAD
Mr. Richard Kozul-Wright is Director of the Globalisation and Development Strategies Division in UNCTAD. He has worked at the United Nations in both New York and Geneva. He is currently Director of the Division on Globalisation and Development Strategies and is responsible for the UNCTAD flagship publication The Trade and Development Report. He holds a Ph.D in economics from the University of Cambridge UK and has published widely on economic issues in academic journals, books and media outlets. He is a member of the Commission on the Rights of Future Generations, established by HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Head of Commodity Research, Legal & General Investment Management
Group CFO, BP
Brian Gilvary joined the BP Board as Chief Financial Officer on 1 January 2012. Prior to this, he held several senior financial and commercial roles within BP, including Deputy Chief Financial Officer, member of the Board of TNK-BP (a BP Joint venture), Chief Executive of integrated supply & trading (BP’s commodity trading arm) and Chief Financial Officer and Commercial Director of downstream. In addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer, Dr Gilvary is responsible for commodity trading and shipping at BP. Dr Gilvary brings considerable sector experience to the role having spent time in the earlier part of his career in BP’s Upstream and Downstream divisions in the UK, USA and Europe.
Dr Gilvary is also a non-executive director of Air Liquide S.A, the Royal Navy and the Francis Crick Institute; Chairman of the 100 Group of Finance Directors; a member of the Trilateral Commission, and the Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers; and was made a Freeman of the City of London in 2017. Dr Gilvary was also a member of the UK Treasury Financial Management Review Board from 2014 to 2017 and served on HRH Prince of Wales’ Business in the Community Rural Action Leadership Team and the International Employee Engagement Campaign from 2007 to 2009. Dr Gilvary holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Manchester where he is an Honorary Visiting Professor, and an Honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Sheffield. He is also a Fellow of the Energy Institute.
Minister of State for European Affairs, Government of Ireland
Helen McEntee is Minister of State for European Affairs in the Irish government. She has been a Teachta Dála (TD/Member of the Irish Parliament) for Fine Gael since March 2013. She was appointed Minister for Mental Health and Older People at the Department of Health in May 2016. In June 2017, as part of a Government reshuffle by newly appointed Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, Minister McEntee was promoted to her current position of Minister of State for European Affairs at the Departments of An Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Minister McEntee is also a Vice-President of the European People’s Party.
CEO, New America
Anne-Marie Slaughter is the CEO of New America and the Bert G. Kerstetter ’66 University Professor Emerita of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University. From 2009 to 2011, she served as the Director of Policy Planning for the United States Department of State, the first woman to hold that position. Prior to her government service, Dr Slaughter was the Dean of Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs from 2002 to 2009 and the J. Sinclair Armstrong Professor of International, Foreign, and Comparative Law at Harvard Law School from 1994 to 2002. She has written or edited seven books, including “The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”, “Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family”, and “The Idea That Is America: Keeping Faith with Our Values in a Dangerous World”. She is also a frequent contributor to a number of publications, including The Atlantic, the Financial Times, and Project Syndicate. In 2012, she published “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All,” in The Atlantic, which quickly became one of the most read articles in the history of the magazine and helped spark a renewed national debate on the continued obstacles to genuine full male-female equality.
Management Editor, Financial Times
Andrew Hill is the Management Editor of the Financial Times. He writes a weekly column on business, strategy and leadership, as well as contributing longer features, videos and podcasts. Since joining the FT in 1988, Andrew has worked in various roles, including editor of the daily Lombard column on British business and finance, Financial Editor, Comment & Analysis Editor, New York Bureau Chief, Foreign News Editor, and correspondent in Brussels and Milan. He is a member of the FT’s Editorial Board.
Andrew was named Business Commentator of the Year 2016 in the Editorial Intelligence Comment Awards. He is the author of Leadership in the Headlines (2016) and Ruskinland (due out in 2019), an exploration of the thinker John Ruskin’s life, work and influence.
CEO, UniCredit
Jean Pierre Mustier is Chief Executive Officer at UniCredit, a position he has held since 2016. Prior to that, in 2015 he was London based partner of Tikehau Capital, an investment management group, with specific focus and responsibility for international expansion. He advised many financial institutions and completed large amounts of fundraising for various social enterprises and non-profit institutions, also as trustee. Mr Mustier started his career in Société Générale, working primarily within the Corporate & Investment Banking division, and held numerous senior positions in various markets and financing activities. He was appointed President of the European Banking Federation in 2019.
Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research, Tsinghua University
Min Zhu is currently the Chairman of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University in Beijing. He is also Sino-UK Professional and Financial Service Envoy for the Belt and Road Initiative. He is also on the Boards of Fudan University, the World Economic Forum, and the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Dr Zhu was a Deputy Managing Director at the IMF from July 2011 to July 2016. Before that, he was a Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, and prior to his service at China’s Central Bank, he served as a Group Executive Vice President of the Bank of China. Dr Zhu also worked at the World Bank and taught economics at both Johns Hopkins University and Fudan University.
He received his PhD and MA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, an MPA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public International Affairs at Princeton University, and a BA in Economics from Fudan University.
Dean, Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University
Ngaire Woods is the founding Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government and Professor of Global Economic Governance at Oxford University. Her research focuses on how to enhance the governance of organisations, the challenges of globalisation, global development and the role of international institutions and global economic governance. She founded the Global Economic Governance Programme at Oxford University, and co-founded (with Robert O. Keohane) the Oxford-Princeton Global Leaders Fellowship programme. She led the creation of the Blavatnik School of Government.
Professor Woods serves as a member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s International Advisory Panel, and on the Boards of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and the Stephen A. Schwarzman Education Foundation. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Rio Tinto (effective September 2020). She sits on the advisory boards of the Centre for Global Development, the African Leadership Institute, the School of Management and Public Policy at Tsinghua University, and the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy at Cape Town University. She is Chair of the Harvard University Visiting Committee on International Engagement and sits on the Harvard Kennedy School Visiting Committee. She is a member of the UK Government National Leadership Centre's Expert Advisory Panel, and of the Department for International Trade’s Trade and Economy Panel. She is an honorary governor of the Ditchley Foundation.
Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Kristalina Georgieva was selected Managing Director of the IMF on September 25, 2019. She assumed her position on October 1, 2019. Before joining the Fund, Ms Georgieva was CEO of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, during which time she also served as Interim President of the World Bank Group for three months.
Previously, Ms Georgieva helped shape the agenda of the European Union. She served as European Commission Vice President for Budget and Human Resources, overseeing the EU’s €161 billion (US $175bn) budget and 33,000 staff. In that capacity, she was deeply involved in efforts to address the Euro Area debt crisis and the 2015 refugee crisis. Before that, she was Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, managing one of the world’s largest humanitarian aid budgets.
Prior to joining the European Commission, Ms Georgieva worked for 17 years at the World Bank, culminating in her appointment as Vice President and Corporate Secretary in 2008. In this role, she served as the interlocutor between the World Bank Group’s senior management, its Board of Directors, and its shareholder countries.
She held a number of other senior positions, including World Bank Director for Sustainable Development, World Bank Director for the Russian Federation, based in Moscow, World Bank Director for Environment, and Director for Environment and Social Development for the East Asia and Pacific Region. She joined the World Bank as an environmental economist in 1993.
Senior Energy Correspondent, Financial Times
Anjli Raval covers the world's biggest oil and gas companies, Opec energy policy and the global transition towards cleaner fuels. Before joining the natural resources team, she was an editor and reporter in New York writing about the US consumer economy. She has also worked in the New Delhi bureau and on the companies, markets, comment and analysis desks in London since starting at the FT in 2009.
Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department, International Monetary Fund
Gita Gopinath is the Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She is on leave of public service from Harvard University’s Economics department where she is the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and of Economics.
Gita’s research, which focuses on International Finance and Macroeconomics, has been published in many top economics journals. She has authored numerous research articles on exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crises, monetary policy, debt, and emerging market crises.
She is the co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics and was earlier the co-editor of the American Economic Review and managing editor of the Review of Economic Studies. She had also previously served as the co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics program at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and member of the economic advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. From 2016-18, she was the Economic Adviser to the Chief Minister of Kerala state in India. She also served as a member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters for India's Ministry of Finance.
Chairman, BC Partners
Raymond Svider is the Chairman and a Partner of BC Partners, a large international private equity firm with over $22bn assets under management. He joined the Firm in 1992 and is currently based in New York. Over the years, Raymond has participated and led investments in a number of sectors including TMT, healthcare, industrials, business services, consumer and retail. He is currently Executive Chairman of PetSmart, Chairman of the Board of Chewy, Inc (NYSE “CHWY”), Chairman of the Advisory Board of The Aenova Group, and also serves on the boards of Altice USA (NYSE “ATUS”), Intelsat (NYSE "I"), Navex Global, GFL Environmental (NYSE/TSX “GFL”), GardaWorld, Presidio, Inc. and Cyxtera Technologies. Raymond previously served as a director of Accudyne Industries, Teneo Global, Office Depot, Multiplan, Unity Media, Neuf Cegetel, Polyconcept, Neopost, Nutreco, UTL and Chantemur. Raymond is also on the Boards of the Mount Sinai Children's Center Foundation in New York and the Polsky Center Private Equity Council at the University of Chicago.
Raymond received an MBA from the University of Chicago and an MS in Engineering from both Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications in France.
Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance, Global Policy Initiatives, Institute of International Finance
Sonja Gibbs is the Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance for the Institute of International Finance. Sonja’s research work covers global debt and sovereign debt policy issues, financial stability risks, sustainable finance, and capital markets development in emerging and frontier markets. She oversees the IIF’s Weekly Insight, which offers a concise perspective on global financial markets in the context of topical economic and political developments, and the quarterly Global Debt Monitor, which looks across mature and emerging economies for debt-related vulnerabilities such as the rapid buildup in EM corporate debt levels. Sonja leads IIF policy work on sustainable finance and infrastructure investment, including advocacy and liaison efforts vis-à-vis the G20, the multilaterals and the international regulatory community.
Sonja has spent over 20 years in banking and financial markets, most recently with Nomura International in London, where she was Chief Equity Strategist. Previously she was Head of East European Economics and Senior European Bond Analyst, also for Nomura. Earlier positions included stints as a U.S. economist and bank credit analyst in New York and Los Angeles. She has taught undergraduate microeconomics at U.C. Berkeley, and spent several years with the Berkeley-Stanford Program on Soviet International Behavior. Sonja’s work is widely cited in the financial press, including Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times; she is a regular speaker at industry conferences and a frequent commentator for financial television and radio.
President and CEO, International Rescue Committee
David Miliband is President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), where he oversees the agency’s humanitarian relief operations in more than 40 war-affected countries and its refugee resettlement and assistance programmes in 26 United States cities. Under Miliband’s leadership, the IRC has expanded its ability to rapidly respond to humanitarian crises and meet the needs of an unprecedented number of people uprooted by conflict, war and disaster. From 2007 to 2010, Miliband was the 74th Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, driving advancements in human rights and representing the U.K. throughout the world. In 2006, as Secretary of State for the Environment, he pioneered the world’s first legally binding emissions reduction requirements. He was Member of Parliament for South Shields from 2001 to 2013. Miliband graduated from Oxford University in 1987 with a first-class honors degree in philosophy, politics and economics, and received a master’s degree in political science in 1989 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which he attended as a Kennedy Scholar.
Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Portas
Mary Portas is Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Portas, a brand consultancy and creative agency. Known to the nation through her TV shows as Mary, Queen of Shops, Mary has made an indelible mark on British retail across her career. Previously, she was on the board of Harvey Nichols. Working as their creative director, Mary transformed the luxury department store into London’s sexiest fashion destination. Mary has written columns for most national media on retail and consumerism, published three books, advised Government on the future of High Streets, launched her own fashion label as well as kickstarting the return of British manufacturing with her brand Kinky Knickers. Her proudest achievement to date is the creation of Mary’s Living and Giving shops for Save The Children. Currently the most profitable charity shops in the UK, she has opened 25 and counting and has raised over £13 million to date. Mary’s most recent book Work Like a Woman is about the empowerment of women in work culture.
CEO, AP3 - Third Swedish National Pension Fund
Chief Scientist, World Health Organization
Dr Soumya Swaminathan is Chief Scientist heading the Science division at WHO, created to strengthen the organisation’s core scientific work and ensure the quality and consistency of its norms and standards.She was previously Deputy Director-General for Programmes (DDP). A paediatrician from India and a globally recognized researcher on tuberculosis and HIV, she brings with her 30 years of experience in clinical care and research and has worked throughout her career to translate research into impactful programmes. Most recently, Dr Swaminathan was Secretary of the Department of Health Research and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. From 2009 to 2011, she also served as Coordinator of the UNICEF/UNDP/World Bank/WHO Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (TDR) in Geneva. She received her academic training in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and has published more than 400 peer-reviewed papers. She is a foreign fellow of the US National Academy of Medicine and a fellow of all the science academies in India.
Secretary General, OECD
Angel Gurría has been the Secretary-General of the OECD since 2006. Under his leadership, the Organisation has established itself as a pillar of the global economic governance architecture including its active engagement with the G20, G7, APEC and other international fora. Mr Gurría has advanced the OECD’s impact and relevance in several policy areas, focusing on the promotion of better lives through inclusive growth and new approaches to economic challenges. He has also made the OECD more inclusive through new memberships, strengthening the link with key emerging economies and fostering its global outreach. Mr Gurría came to the OECD following a distinguished career in public service in his native Mexico, including positions as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance and Public Credit in the 1990s.
Executive Director, MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future
Elisabeth Reynolds is the Executive Director of the MIT Industrial Performance Center and a lecturer in MIT’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning. Ms Reynolds works on issues related to systems of innovation, regional economic development and industrial competitiveness. She is a member of the Massachusetts Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative as well as the Northeast Clean Energy Council. Her current research focuses on the pathways that US entrepreneurial firms take in scaling production-related technologies, as well as advanced manufacturing, including the globalization of the biomanufacturing industry. Before coming to MIT for her PhD, Reynolds was the director of the City Advisory Practice at the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), a non-profit founded by Professor Michael Porter, focused on job and business growth in urban areas. Reynolds has an AB from Harvard in government and was a Fiske Scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge. She holds an MSc from the University of Montreal in economics and a PhD from MIT in urban and regional studies.
Chief International Finance Correspondent, Financial Times
Henny Sender joined the Financial Times in 2007. She was previously the Wall Street Journal's Senior Special Writer for the Money & Investing section and covered private equity and hedge funds. Before joining the Journal, Ms Sender worked in Hong Kong for nearly 10 years and covered regional finance for the Wall Street Journal Asia and the Far Eastern Economic Review. Prior to that, she was in Tokyo for five years for Institutional Investor. Ms Sender was part of a team at the Journal that won a Loeb award for coverage of the meltdown of Amaranth, a hedge fund. Her work on the overseas Chinese received a citation from the Overseas Press Club and she was a finalist for the National Magazine Awards. Her book on India, The Kashmiri Pandits, was published by Oxford University Press. Ms Sender holds an MS from the Columbia University School of Journalism. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Chief Economist, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Beata Javorcik is Chief Economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London. She is on leave from the University of Oxford, where she is the first woman to hold a Statutory Professorship in Economics. She is also a Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, a member of the Royal Economic Society’s Executive Committee and a Director of the International Trade Programme at the Centre for Economic Policy Research in London. Before taking up her position at Oxford, she worked at the World Bank in Washington DC, where she focused on research, lending operations and policy advice. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale and a B.A. in Economics (Summa cum Laude) from the University of Rochester.
Deputy Editor, Financial Times
Patrick Jenkins is the Deputy Editor at the Financial Times. Before that, he served as the financial editor, shaping the FT’s overall financial coverage, with a focus on financial services and investment.
Previously, Patrick was the banking editor since June 2009, leading the 10-strong global financial services reporting team. Prior to this post he was companies editor and assistant ditor, and before that he was the Editor of international company news.
Mr Jenkins joined the FT Group in 1996 as editor of the newsletter FT world insurance report, before becoming UK companies reporter in 2000. Prior to taking up the post as international company news editor, Mr Jenkins spent four years in Germany as Frankfurt correspondent for the FT.
Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank
Philip Lane joined the European Central Bank as a Member of the Executive Board in 2019. He is responsible for the Directorate General Economics and the Directorate General Monetary Policy. Before joining the ECB, he was the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland. He has also chaired the Advisory Scientific Committee and Advisory Technical Committee of the European Systemic Risk Board and was Whately Professor of Political Economy at Trinity College Dublin. He is also a research fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, he holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University in 1995 and was Assistant Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University from 1995 to 1997, before returning to Dublin. In 2001 he was the inaugural recipient of the Bernácer Prize for outstanding contributions to European monetary economics.
Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Deputy Director, Lund University
Paul Franks is Professor in Genetic Epidemiology and Deputy Director at Lund University Diabetes Center in Sweden, where he also heads the Genetic and Molecular Epidemiology Unit. Since 2010, he has also been an Adjunct Professor at Harvard Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
He trained in epidemiology, biostatistics and genetics at the University of Cambridge and the US National Institutes of Health. His research focuses on precision diabetes medicine, with special emphasis on lifestyle interventions. In early 2018, he was appointed co-chair of the American Diabetes Association Precision Medicine in Diabetes Initiative. The same year, he was elected Vice President of the Nordic Society for Human Genetics and Precision Medicine. In 2019 he was appointed as the co-lead of the national genomic medicine program for complex diseases (Genomic Medicine Sweden Complex Trait Initiative). He regularly consults for the biomedical industry on the topic of precision medicine.
Director, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Peter Piot KCMG is the Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and a Handa Professor of Global Health. He was the founding Executive Director of UNAIDS and Under Secretary- General of the United Nations (1995-2008). A clinician and microbiologist by training, he co-discovered the Ebola virus in Zaire in 1976, and subsequently led pioneering research on HIV/AIDS, women’s health and infectious diseases in Africa. He has held academic positions at the Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerp; the University of Nairobi; the University of Washington, Seattle; Imperial College London, and the College de France, Paris, and was a Senior Fellow at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He is a member of the US National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina of Germany, the National Academy of Medicine of France, and the Royal Academy of Medicine of his native Belgium, and is a fellow of the UK Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal College of Physicians. He is the first Chair of the UK HMG Strategic Coherence of ODA-funded Research (SCOR) Board, a Vice Chair of the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund in Tokyo, and the Chair of the Global Burden of Disease Independent Advisory Committee. He is past president of the International AIDS Society and of the King Baudouin Foundation. In 1995 he was made a baron by King Albert II of Belgium, and in 2016 was awarded a UK honorary knighthood KCMG. Professor Piot has received numerous awards for his research and service, including the Canada Gairdner Global Health Award (2015), the Robert Koch Gold Medal (2015), the Prince Mahidol Award for Public Health (2014), and the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize for Medical Research (2013), the F.Calderone Medal (2003), and was named a 2014 TIME Person of the Year (The Ebola Fighters). He has published over 580 scientific articles and 16 books, including his memoir, No Time to Lose.
President and CEO, Volvo Car Group
Håkan Samuelsson is President and CEO of Volvo Car Group. He began his professional career at Scania, where he worked for more than 20 years. He held leading positions within the technical division of Scania before joining the executive board in 1996, where he was responsible for development and production. He brought his vast truck of experience from Scania to MAN in 2000, when he became head of MAN Nutzfahrzeuge, a subsidiary of MAN AG. When Mr Samuelsson became CEO of MAN in 2005, he initiated a broad restructuring of the group which resulted in an enhanced and more efficient organisation with a more focused product portfolio. Mr Samuelsson has served also in Latin America and in multiple parts of Europe.
Former Chair, US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
Sheila Bair has had a long and distinguished career in government, academia, and finance. Twice named by Forbes Magazine as the second most powerful woman in the world, she is perhaps best known as Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) from 2006 to 2011, when she steered the agency through the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. For her efforts to protect bank depositors and homeowners during the crisis, she received the Kennedy Library’s Profiles in Courage Award, and was named “the little guy’s protector in chief” by Time Magazine. A former finance professor and college president, Ms Bair has been nationally recognised for her innovative initiatives to make college more accessible and affordable. She is a frequent commentator and op-ed contributor on financial regulation and the student debt crisis, as well as author of the NY Times Best Seller, Bull by the Horns, her 2012 memoir of the financial crisis.
Ms Bair currently serves on a number of corporate governing boards, including Host Hotels, Bunge Ltd and Fannie Mae, and on the International Advisory Board to the Santander Group. She also serves on the board of Paxos, a blockchain technology trust company, and as an advisor to several fintech startups. She is a founding director of the Volcker Alliance, established by Former Federal Reserve Board Chair Paul Volcker to build trust in government and is the founding chair of the Systemic Risk Council, which advocates for financial stability.
Co-Founder, Director of Research and Chief Oil Analyst, Energy Aspects
Amrita Sen is the Co-Founder, Director of Research and Chief Oil Analyst at Energy Aspects. Energy Aspects is an independent energy research consultancy. It analyses market fundamentals, trade-flows, geopolitics and forecasts price movements. Dr Sen’s specialism is in energy commodities, particularly oil and oil products. She was formerly the chief oil analyst at Barclays Capital.
Dr Sen holds a PhD from SOAS, University of London, an MPhil in Economics from Cambridge University, and a BSc in Economics from the University of Warwick.
Minos A. Zombanakis Professor of the International Financial System, Harvard Kennedy School
Carmen M. Reinhart is the Minos A. Zombanakis Professor of the International Financial System at Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government. She was formerly the Dennis Weatherstone Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for International Economics at the University of Maryland. Earlier, she was Chief Economist and Vice President at the investment bank Bear Stearns in the 1980s and spent several years at the International Monetary Fund. She is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, research fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research, and member of the Congressional Budget Office Panel of Economic Advisers and of the Council on Foreign Relations. She has served on many editorial boards and has frequently testified before Congress. Dr Reinhart's work has helped to inform the understanding of financial crises for over a decade. Her numerous papers on macroeconomics, international finance, and trade have been published in leading scholarly journals.
Her best-selling book (with Kenneth S. Rogoff) entitled This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, which has been translated into 13 languages, documents the striking similarities of the recurring booms and busts that have characterised financial history. She received her PhD from Columbia University.
Co-Founder and CEO, Basecamp
Executive News Editor, Financial Times
Barney Jopson is Executive News Editor of the Financial Times in London. He previously led FT coverage of the US retail and consumer industries as a correspondent in New York. In a 17-year career at the FT he has also covered politics, foreign policy, economics and markets in postings in Washington DC, Nairobi and Tokyo. He has won the Wincott Foundation’s young financial journalist of the year award and been awarded prizes by the Society of Publishers in Asia and the US Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. He is a graduate of Cambridge University and speaks Japanese, Spanish and French.
Chairman and CEO, PAG
Weijian Shan is Chairman and CEO of PAG, a Hong Kong-based private equity firm with $35 billion in capital under management. His firm invests throughout Asia and beyond. Prior to PAG, he was a partner of TPG, and co-managing partner of TPG Asia (formerly known as Newbridge Capital). Previously, Shan was a managing director of JP Morgan, and an assistant professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He holds an MA and a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. He studied at Beijing University of International Business and Economics where he also taught as a faculty member. Shan is the author of the book, Out of the Gobi: My Story of China and America, and of many commentaries published in the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs and others.
Co-founder, IMAGINE
Paul Polman is co-founder of IMAGINE, a new organisation which mobilises business leaders around tackling climate change and global inequality. Paul is Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, The B Team, Saïd Business School and Vice-Chair of the UN Global Compact. A leading proponent that business should be a force for good, he has been described by the Financial Times as "a standout CEO of the past decade”. As CEO of Unilever (2009-2019), he demonstrated that a long-term, multi-stakeholder model goes hand-in-hand with excellent financial performance. Paul was a member of the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel which developed the Sustainable Development Goals, and as an active SDG Advocate he continues to work with global organisations and across industry to push the 2030 development agenda.
Managing Partner, CEO Investment Division, The Wellcome Trust
Peter Pereira Gray is Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Division of The Wellcome Trust. Prior to Peter’s appointment at Wellcome in 2001, he worked for 12 years, latterly as a director of property fund management, at Prudential, the UK insurer; at the time the largest institutional owner of UK commercial property. He has been a member of Wellcome’s Investment Committee for over 18 years, and has joint accountability, with the Chief Investment Officer, for the $35 billion global unconstrained multi-asset investment portfolio, and the leadership of the Investment Division. Peter is also a member of Wellcome’s Executive Leadership Team. The Wellcome Trust is recognised as having one of the strongest long-term investment track records of its type in the world.
Peter was appointed co-chairman of the Institutional Investors Roundtable (IIR) in 2018. The IIR is a not for profit, invitation only forum for the senior executives of global asset owners. He is the chairman of the UK farming & land management business, FarmCare Ltd, and chairman of Premier Marinas Ltd, the leading UK marina, boatyard and storage company. He is also a main board Director of iQ, the UK student housing joint venture with Goldman Sachs; one of the largest purpose-built student housing providers in the UK.
CEO, British Retail Consortium
Helen Dickinson leads the team and sets the strategic direction of the British Retail Consortium (BRC). She joined in January 2013 and has been working with retailers for over 25 years. In 2016 she was awarded an OBE for Services to Retail.
Helen is passionate about diversity and inclusion in retail, acting as the BRC’s Social Mobility Commission ambassador; participating in the Timewise Innovation Unit, looking to support more flexibility in jobs, particularly at senior levels; supporting the Everywoman Retail Ambassadors Programme; and having previously been the Chair of Working Chance, a charity helping women offenders find employment.
Helen believes retail can make a strong contribution to communities, and is also on the advisory board for Pennies, a charity which offers digital charity boxes to businesses. Helen was previously UK Head of Retail at KPMG, driving and developing the retail practice and leading relationships and audits for many clients.
Emerging Markets Editor, Financial Times
Jonathan Wheatley is the editor of EM Squared, a premium service from the Financial Times offering data-driven analysis of all things concerning emerging markets. He is also the editor of beyondbrics, an online forum on emerging markets for guest contributors from the worlds of business, finance, politics, academia and the third sector. He writes news and analysis on emerging markets across the FT's output, is a regular contributor to FT videos and podcasts, and is a frequent participant in FT and outside conferences as a moderator, speaker and chair.Jonathan was a founder member of the FT's emerging markets desk in 2011.
Previously, he was the FT's bureau chief in São Paulo, Brazil, where he lived for the best part of two decades, writing about economics, politics, business, finance, the environment and social issues in Brazil and elsewhere in Latin America. He was previously São Paulo bureau chief for Business Week magazine and a contributor to other publications including the Economist, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the FT. Before moving to Brazil he worked in television news and current affairs in London.
Chair, Editorial Board, and Editor-at-large, US, Financial Times
Gillian Tett is Chair, Editorial Board, and Editor-at-large, US at the Financial Times. She previously served as US Managing Editor, leading the Financial Times’ editorial operations in the region across all platforms. She writes weekly columns for the FT, covering a range of economic, financial, political and social issues throughout the globe. Ms Tett served as Assistant Editor, US Managing Editor from 2010 to 2012, and prior to this Assistant Editor responsible for the FT’s markets coverage. Other roles at the FT have included Capital Markets Editor, Deputy Editor of the Lex column, Tokyo Bureau Chief, Tokyo Correspondent, London-based economics reporter and a reporter in Russia and Brussels.
In 2014, she was named Columnist of the Year in the British Press Awards and also received the Royal Anthropological Institute Marsh Award. She is the author of The Silo Effect: Why Putting Everything In Its Place Isn't Such A Bright Idea (Simon & Schuster, 2015), New York Times bestseller Fool’s Gold: How Unrestrained Greed Corrupted a Dream, Shattered Global Markets and Unleashed a Catastrophe (Little Brown, UK and Simon and Schuster, US, 2009), and Saving the Sun: A Wall Street Gamble to Rescue Japan from Its Trillion Dollar Meltdown (Harper Collins, 2003). Before joining the FT in 1993, Ms Tett was awarded a PhD in Social Anthropology from Cambridge University, where she also earned her Bachelor’s degree.
Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, Financial Times
Gideon Rachman became Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator for the Financial Times in 2006. He speaks authoritatively about economics, politics, and globalisation as they apply to Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and more, and writes a weekly column on international politics as well as feature articles. Mr Rachman joined the FT after a 15-year career at The Economist, which included spells as a foreign correspondent in Brussels, Washington and Bangkok. He also edited The Economist’s business and Asia sections. Mr Rachman’s book, Zero-Sum World, about the future of international relations was published in the UK in 2010. He was named as foreign affairs commentator of the year in the UK Comment Awards for 2010. He is a regular broadcaster for — amongst others — the BBC, CNN and NPR, and also a regular public speaker before both academic and business audiences. Mr Rachman is a graduate of Caius College, Cambridge and has been a visiting fellow at the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University.
World Trade Editor, Financial Times
James Politi is the World Trade Editor for the Financial Times in DC. In this role, Politi covers international trade, US trade policy, globalization, the IMF and the World Bank.
Previously FT’s Rome Bureau Chief, Politi led the coverage of Italian politics, economics, foreign policy, and the Vatican. He was part of the team of FT reporters in Europe who won the British Press Awards "team of the year" award for a series on populism in Europe, to which he contributed with articles on the anti-immigrant Northern League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement. Prior to Italy, he was US economics and trade correspondent based in Washington DC, assisting in coverage of the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department.
After joining the FT in London in 2002, on the international capital markets desk, Politi moved to New York as US deals reporter, covering mergers and acquisitions and private equity.
In 2007, Politi won first prize for his coverage of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the private equity firm, at the M&A International Awards. In 2006, he was awarded an Honorable Mention at the Overseas Press Club’s Malcolm Forbes Award for ‘Best Business Reporting from Abroad,’ for the FT’s coverage of Cnooc’s attempted takeover of Unocal.
Politi received his Master’s degree from the London School of Economics, a Bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, a University degree from the University of Florence, and a certificate from the International program, Institute of Political Studies, Paris.
Political Editor, Financial Times
George Parker was appointed political editor for the Financial Times in September 2007. He has won acclaim for his coverage of the financial crisis and the political drama leading up to the formation of the coalition government.
George's career as a political journalist stretches back to 1990 when he became the Western Morning News political editor, covering the downfall of Margaret Thatcher. He joined the FT as a political correspondent in 1995.
In 2010 he was elected chairman of the parliamentary press gallery and was shortlisted for the UK Press Gazette awards as political journalist of the year. In a UKPG ranking of the top 50 political journalists, George was rated third in a survey of his peers. He is a regular broadcaster on television and radio, and is a guest presenter of Radio 4's Week in Westminster and What the Papers Say
Apart from political journalism, he was the FT's bureau chief in Brussels from 2002-7 and he remains a close follower of European politics. He was the FT's UK news editor from 1999-2002.
Opinion and Analysis Editor, Financial Times
Brooke Masters was appointed Comment and Analysis Editor for the Financial Times in 2018. Previously she was an Assistant Editor, Companies Editor and Chief Regulation Correspondent. In the latter role she covered the UK Financial Services Authority and worked with reporters around the world to cover global financial regulation and white- collar crime cases. Prior to this, she was the City Correspondent covering banking, stockbroking and asset management with a secondary focus on London’s international competitiveness. Before that she wrote for the Lex column and served as a senior business reporter in the FT's New York office covering the intersection of law and business.
From 2002 to 2006, Ms Masters reported on Wall Street and white-collar crime for the Washington Post and followed New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer's various investigations. This led to her 2006 book, Spoiling for a Fight: The Rise of Eliot Spitzer, which was published in both hardback and paperback editions by Henry Holt. Ms Masters spent an additional 13 years at the Washington Post in Washington and Virginia, covering criminal justice, education, and politics. She has also written extensively about espionage, capital punishment and terrorism. Ms Masters graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University with a degree in History. She also earned a Master's of Science in Economic History with distinction from the London School of Economics.
Corporate Finance and Deals Editor, Financial Times
Arash Massoudi is Corporate Finance and Deals Editor at the Financial Times based in London, where he has worked since 2014. Prior to that, he was capital markets reporter in the FT's New York bureau. He is the co-creator of the FT’s premium corporate finance briefing called Due Diligence. He joined the FT in London in 2011 from the US government where he served in the Commerce department.
Markets Editor, Financial Times
Katie Martin is the Financial Times' Markets Editor, having previously run fastFT, the FT's breaking news service. Prior to the FT, she was at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones.
Europe Editor, Financial Times
Ben Hall is Europe Editor of the Financial Times. He writes news features, analysis and interviews and co-ordinates coverage by a network of correspondents from Lisbon to Moscow.
He was previously world news editor (2013-18), responsible for all foreign news, Europe news editor (2011-13), Paris correspondent (2007-11), UK political correspondent (2003-07), deputy comment editor and a leader writer. Prior to joining the FT in 2000 he was research director at the Centre for European Reform, a think tank based in London.
Economics Editor, Financial Times
Chris Giles leads the reporting of economics for the Financial Times and has been Economics Editor since 2004. He covers global and UK economic affairs and writes a UK economics column fortnightly. He was previously the FT’s lead writer on economic affairs.
Mr Giles was named Business Journalist of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2012. He has also won the Royal Statistical Society’s prize for excellence in journalism in 2008 and 2012. He was a member of the 2014 advisory board of the Journal of the European Economic Association. Before becoming Economics Editor, he spent a year at the communications regulator, Ofcom, writing reports into the digital switchover and public service broadcasting.
Prior to joining the Financial Times in 2000, Mr Giles was an economics reporter at the BBC. He started his career in research, spending seven years as an economist for the Institute for Fiscal Studies and has a wide publications record. At IFS he led or worked on projects for clients including, the Treasury, OECD, and the European Commission. He is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Birkbeck College, London University.
Retail Correspondent, Financial Times
Jonathan Eley was appointed Retail Correspondent of the Financial Times in April 2018. Previously, he was deputy head of the Lex column and before that, personal finance editor. He also spent 12 years in various roles at Investors Chronicle, an FT group publication for private investors. He is a graduate of Aston University.
Global Motor Industry Correspondent, Financial Times
Peter Campbell is the Financial Times’ Motor Industry Correspondent, based in London but with a global remit. He leads the FT’s coverage of the industry, online and in print, and works with a team of local correspondents around the world to cover the major car makers, industry trends and technological breakthroughs. Prior to this, he covered technology and UK company news for the FT, and has previously covered energy, media, telecoms, technology, industry and tax. He was named Young Journalist of the Year at the British Press Awards for 2014.
Editor, Work & Careers, Financial Times
Isabel Berwick is Editor of FT Work and Careers, where she commissions and oversees coverage of the world of work and business education. She joined the FT in 2000 from the Independent on Sunday, where she was Personal Finance Editor, then Business Editor, and since then she has worked in various positions on the paper including Commissioning Editor for FT Life and Arts, Deputy Editor of FT magazine – and most recently as an editor on the Opinion desk.
Associate Editor and Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times
Martin Wolf is Associate Editor and Chief Economics Commentator at the Financial Times. He was awarded the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in 2000 “for services to financial journalism”. He was a member of the UK government’s Independent Commission on Banking between June 2010 and September 2011. Mr Wolf is an honorary fellow of Nuffield College, Oxford University, Corpus Christi College, Oxford University and King’s College, London. He is also an honorary professor at the University of Nottingham. In 2014, he was made a University Global Fellow of Columbia University, and a Senior Fellow in Global Economic Policy at its School of International Public Affairs. He is a member of the International Media Council of the World Economic Forum.
Mr Wolf has been included in Foreign Policy’s list of the Top 100 Global Thinkers. In 2019, he received the Gerald Loeb Lifetime Achievement Award for distinguished business and financial journalism. He has also won the Wincott Foundation senior prize for excellence in financial journalism, the RTZ David Watt memorial prize, the Journalism Prize of the Fundacio Catalunya Oberta (Open Catalonia Foundation), Commentator of the Year at the Business Journalist of the Year Awards, the “Ludwig-Erhard Preis für Wirtschaftspublizistik” (“Ludwig Erhard Prize for economic commentary”), and “Commentariat of the Year” at the Editorial Intelligence Comment Awards. The Society of American Business Editors and Writers recognised Mr Wolf in its Best in Business Journalism competition. He has also won the Ischia International Journalism Prize and the Overseas Press Club of America’s prize for “best commentary on international news in any medium”.
His most recent publications are Fixing Global Finance (Washington D.C: Johns Hopkins University Press, and London: Yale University Press, 2008 and 2010) and The Shifts and The Shocks: What we’ve learned – and have still to learn – from the financial crisis (London and New York: Allen Lane, 2014). Mr Wolf was educated at Oxford University. He has honorary doctorates from Kingston University, Macquarie University, the London School of Economics, Warwick University and KU Leuven.
Chief Executive Officer, Financial Times
John Ridding is the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Times Group, a role he has held for the past 10 years. Under his stewardship the FT has expanded its global operations, successfully scaled and transformed its core business and acquired a number of companies that support its multichannel strategy including Money-Media, Medley Global Advisors, Exec-Appointments, Assanka (renamed FT Labs), Alpha Grid and most recently Longitude.
He managed the acquisition of the FT by Nikkei in 2015, a merger than has been completed smoothly to create a global news media leader. He also serves as a Special Executive Director of Nikkei. He is co-chair of Nikkei’s Digital Strategy Committee and sits on Nikkei’s Global Investment Committee.
During his tenure the FT has built its reputation for quality global news and analysis and digital transformation. The FT now attracts the largest paying readership in its 129-year history, with two-thirds of its readership now coming from digital channels and a growing presence in video and social media. It has won a series of awards for its strategy and its coverage and is recognised as an industry leader in innovation and communications. Mr Ridding has been at the FT for 29 years, including leadership roles in editorial, business and at the FT’s former parent company, Pearson, where he was President of Pearson Professional, a division of the global education business. He was a member of Pearson’s executive board, and also served as President of Pearson in Asia, over-seeing the group’s regional education strategy. He launched the Corporate Learning Alliance in partnership with IE of Spain and the FT125, a leadership forum now complemented by a forum for women in business.
Prior to his Pearson role, Mr Ridding was the editor and publisher of the Financial Times in Asia. He led the launch of the FT’s Asia edition in 2003, steering it to a series of commercial and editorial successes. He also led the development of the FT’s Chinese language website, which now has more than 2m users and is the leading international source of business news in China. He launched a number of training and educational initiatives in the region.
During his career at the FT, Mr Ridding has held a variety of senior positions in both editorial and business departments, including deputy editor, managing editor, Asia editor, Paris correspondent and Korea correspondent. Before joining the FT, he worked at Oxford Analytica, heading the economics and Asia Pacific desks.
Editor, Financial Times
Roula Khalaf is Editor of the Financial Times. She was previously deputy editor from 2016 to 2020, overseeing a range of newsroom initiatives and award winning editorial projects and leading a global network of over 100 foreign correspondents. Before taking up the deputy editor role, Ms Khalaf was the FT's foreign editor and oversaw the FT's operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Before that, as Middle East editor, she launched a Middle East edition and led coverage of the Arab Spring. Khalaf was named foreign commentator of the year at the Editorial Intelligence Comment Awards in 2016 and her series on Qatar won the Foreign Press Association’s Feature story of the year in 2013. She joined the FT in 1995 as North Africa correspondent and before that was a staff writer for Forbes magazine in New York.
Tuesday, May 12
11:50 – 12:00 BST (GMT+1)
Chief Executive Officer, Financial Times
Tuesday, May 12
12:05 – 13:05 BST (GMT+1)
The impacts of the pandemic continue to ricochet around the global business ecosystem, stalling production, dislocating supply chains, destroying demand, and raising existential questions about what the future might hold. This is a defining moment, particularly for companies operating in sectors already deeply unsettled in recent years by technological disruption. The moves manufacturers, retailers and their suppliers make next will be critical. What will be the right moves? And what are the characteristics of the companies that will survive after the crisis has passed?
Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
Tuesday, May 12
12:05 – 12:15 BST (GMT+1)
Chief Executive Officer, Blue Yonder
Tuesday, May 12
13:10 – 13:40 BST (GMT+1)
Businesses in travel and tourism that survive the next few months cannot assume things will go back to normal after COVID-19. How are they handling lockdowns? When will things pick up? How could standards and the experience of going on holiday evolve?
President and CEO, Radisson Hotel Group
President and CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council
Tuesday, May 12
13:45 – 14:10 BST (GMT+1)
The airline industry is facing its greatest ever challenge. What is the right strategy to manage the impact of lockdowns? How and when can airlines become fully operational again? What could the new normal look like?
CEO, Ryanair
Tuesday, May 12
14:15 – 14:35 BST (GMT+1)
Director General, International Labour Organization
Tuesday, May 12
14:40 – 15:05 BST (GMT+1)
Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Tuesday, May 12
15:10 – 16:00 BST (GMT+1)
There is nowhere for banks to hide in the coronavirus crisis. Central to all economies, they are spared no pain, particularly in this time of a widespread economic shutdown. Are policy makers and central banks doing enough, or too much in providing support and easing regulation? Though lenders have built up substantial capital since the 2008 financial meltdown, will their buffers be big enough to withstand the challenges ahead? Should banks be required to retain their earnings, at the expense of dividends and executive bonuses, to allow for an expansion of lending to the real economy? How can this critical sector navigate this unprecedented time of change and will they emerge stronger with their reputations intact?
Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq Bank
Founder and Executive Chair, Snoop
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Lloyds Banking Group
Tuesday, May 12
16:10 – 17:00 BST (GMT+1)
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to a significant decline in M&A activity and a surge in restructuring as organisations shift their priorities from growth to survival in the midst of a global recession and continued market and geopolitical volatility. How will strategic imperatives change? Will we see opportunistic deals post-crisis, particularly from private equity firms? To what extent will they capitalise on the availability of distressed assets? How will shifting global relations impact cross-border dealmaking?
Chairman, BC Partners
Head of Financial and Strategic Investors Group EMEA, Goldman Sachs
Tuesday, May 12
17:10 – 18:00 BST (GMT+1)
Many businesses are suffering as a result of COVID-19 but there has also been a huge increase in demand for some products and services. Who have been the big winners in a world of lockdowns? What are the key consumer trends and business needs that have been fuelled by the pandemic? How have businesses self-disrupted to stay relevant? Who will use the crisis as a springboard to sustainable success and who will slide back into obscurity when it’s over?
Chairman, Snap Inc.
Partner, Accel
Tuesday, May 12
18:10 – 18:35 BST (GMT+1)
Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group
Tuesday, May 12
18:35 – 18:40 BST (GMT+1)
Wednesday, May 13
8:25 – 8:30 BST (GMT+1)
Wednesday, May 13
8:30 – 8:55 BST (GMT+1)
A leading economist presents key data on the global economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and outlines various scenarios on the depth of the recession and the timing and shape of a potential recovery.
Secretary General, OECD
Wednesday, May 13
9:00 – 9:50 BST (GMT+1)
The dramatic slowdown in China’s output and overall economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic caused GDP to contract 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, the first national output fall in decades. How much of a long-term impact will the crisis have on the Chinese economy? With some global companies having already relocated part of their supply chain to lower cost countries like Vietnam, will the crisis accelerate this shift? Will Southeast Asia generally benefit and begin to assert a stronger economic influence on the region? How will this all affect the trade dispute with the US? And will Xi Jinping come out of the crisis stronger or weaker?
Chairman and CEO, PAG
Wednesday, May 13
10:00 – 10:25 BST (GMT+1)
Wednesday, May 13
10:30 – 11:20 BST (GMT+1)
Investment markets have been painfully rocked by COVID-19. A near global lockdown and
fears of a deep recession have sparked the biggest sell-off in equity and fixed income assets since 2008. As investors confront the prospect of major earning downgrades and further weakness in bond yields how should they navigate through the turbulence? How much longer will the volatility last before markets bottom out? Is there more pain ahead as
pressure grows on companies to freeze dividend payments, and to what extent does fixed
income pricing reflect the true levels of risk going forward? When will be the right time to buy in again?
Managing Partner, CEO Investment Division, The Wellcome Trust
CIO, EMEA & Asia, Investment Solutions, Mercer
CIO International, Federated Hermes
Wednesday, May 13
11:30 – 11:55 BST (GMT+1)
Wednesday, May 13
12:00 – 12:50 BST (GMT+1)
Countries around the world are beginning to loosen lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, but how it should be done is a subject of fierce debate. Managing a staged and gradual end to lockdowns will require difficult decisions and the integrated deployment of an unprecedented range of policies, tools and expertise. How can we ensure comprehensive testing, contact tracing and the quarantining of infected individuals? How can we prepare healthcare systems for a potential second wave? Where are we in the development of vaccines and therapeutics? What are the challenges around regulatory approval and manufacturing and making products available at the scale required?
Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Deputy Director, Lund University
Chief Scientist, World Health Organization
Wednesday, May 13
13:00 – 13:50 BST (GMT+1)
According to Paul Polman, the cost of inaction is higher than the cost of action, and some companies are not pulling their weight. However, business is now facing oblivion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting global recession. How can a corporation balance purpose and profits during the crisis? If paying your workers bankrupts the company and they lose their jobs permanently, is that better than laying them off temporarily and rehiring them? This discussion will explore responsible business best practices in these unprecedented times.
Co-founder, IMAGINE
President and CEO, High Meadows Institute
Clinical Professor for Business and Society and Director, NYU Stern School of Business and Center for Sustainable Business
Wednesday, May 13
14:00 – 14:25 BST (GMT+1)
Former Chair, US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
Wednesday, May 13
14:30 – 15:20 BST (GMT+1)
COVID-19 has sped up the evolution of work with more employees working remotely and relying on technology-based solutions to complete daily tasks. Is this disruption indicative of a long-term transformation in our methods of collaboration, communication and overall interaction as colleagues? What will a post-virus organisation look like and will the implications be long-lasting? How can the productivity of new working habits be measured? Are new technologies enabling more efficient working practices?
Co-Founder and CEO, Basecamp
Executive Director, MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future
Group CEO, Savills plc
Fellow, Economics, Oxford University
Wednesday, May 13
15:30 – 15:55 BST (GMT+1)
What have we learned that will determine the way that businesses work in the future?
Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company
Wednesday, May 13
16:00 – 16:25 BST (GMT+1)
President and CEO, Volvo Car Group
Wednesday, May 13
16:30 – 16:55 BST (GMT+1)
A global crisis requires a global response but, in many cases, the early reaction to the pandemic was one of protecting national sovereignty and pulling up the barriers. How can global partnerships be forged to deal with the many complex medical, economic and humanitarian challenges that we will face during the pandemic and its aftermath? Why is it important that we continue to support developing nations during the crisis and subsequent global recession? What can we learn from previous crises about building an international consensus?
Former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Executive Chairman, Institute for Global Change
Wednesday, May 13
17:00 – 17:50 BST (GMT+1)
Have policy-makers done enough to avert a global depression and ensure a relatively rapid recovery? Has the support for business been sufficient? Should more radical ideas be implemented, both on the fiscal and monetary side? What can be done to rebuild confidence in the capital markets and the financial system? How different is this crisis from previous ones?
Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department, International Monetary Fund
Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank
Minos A. Zombanakis Professor of the International Financial System, Harvard Kennedy School
Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute
Wednesday, May 13
18:00 – 18:25 BST (GMT+1)
Former US Vice President; Chairman, Generation Investment Management
Wednesday, May 13
18:25 – 18:30 BST (GMT+1)
Thursday, May 14
8:20 – 8:30 BST (GMT+1)
Global Publisher, FT Live and Managing Director Asia Pacific, Financial Times
Thursday, May 14
8:30 – 8:55 BST (GMT+1)
Governor, Bank of Japan
Thursday, May 14
9:00 – 9:25 BST (GMT+1)
Minister of the Economy and Finance, Government of France
Thursday, May 14
9:35 – 10:25 BST (GMT+1)
The pandemic has tested the cohesion of the European Union, amid concerns over the speed and extent of the EU’s region-wide response and the sense that the policies of national governments are taking priority over regional assistance and coordination. This crisis comes at a time when the EU project is already under pressure from populist movements, including Brexit, while divisions remain over further economic and financial integration. As the recession deepens, what tools do European policy-makers have to set the conditions for recovery, and how can they ensure that benefits are shared across the region? Does the pandemic herald a revival of European separatism? What can we learn from the different responses of northern European and southern European states? How can the EU ensure that lockdowns don't represent a long-term retreat from democracy? How will the call for relocalisation of supply chains impact European businesses?
Minister of State for European Affairs, Government of Ireland
President and Chief Executive Officer, Ahold Delhaize
Vice President, European Investment Bank
Thursday, May 14
10:35 – 11:15 BST (GMT+1)
The global pandemic is fundamentally changing the face of retail with many brands unlikely to resurface in the same way post-crisis. With the virus accelerating existing financial pressures, retailers must take decisive action to protect against an indefinite period of inactivity and the subsequent economic downturn. How can retailers increase the liquidity to maintain business continuity when cash flows are low? How can new technologies create more agile supply chains that can enable retailers to better respond to new, unpredictable risks? What strategy can retailers implement to maintain online delivery fulfillment and during physical downtime? How will consumer spending habits change when business returns to ‘normal’?
Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Portas
Thursday, May 14
11:30 – 11:55 BST (GMT+1)
Governor, Bank of England
Thursday, May 14
12:00 – 12:50 BST (GMT+1)
Business leaders face three imperatives: responding to the immediate crisis, dealing with the economic fall out, and planning for an eventual recovery. The challenge in balancing those three drivers requires astute leadership and comprehensive planning. What initiatives are essential to ensure business continuity for employees, partners and customers in the short term? How will the pandemic impact ESG targets? Can initiatives continue in the same way? How can businesses support wider economic recovery through their assistance to government and societies? What measures can preserve long term value for shareholders and stakeholders?
President and CEO, Ingka Group (IKEA)
Global Chief Financial Officer and Business Services Director, Stella McCartney
Chairman of the Board, Center for Inclusive Growth and Vice Chairman and President - Strategic Growth, Mastercard
Thursday, May 14
12:55 – 13:40 BST (GMT+1)
The plunging demand for oil brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, combined with a savage price war, has presented the oil industry with the gravest challenge in its 100-year history. The recent US-backed OPEC deal to cut supply offers a temporary reprieve, but may not be enough to rescue a market ravaged by a global economic shutdown. The crisis could not have come at a worse time for an industry that is already out of favour with investors, who fear that demand will peak in the next decade or so, and worry about the impact of increasing government efforts to curb emissions. Longer term, the changes brought about by the crisis are likely to have a profound impact on the structure of the industry and on the broader energy transition. What will be the short- and longer-term impacts for the oil industry? How can oil companies position themselves to manage through the current low-price environment? Will the crisis see oil companies reset their strategies in favour of greater investment in clean energy? How will investors’ perception of the industry change?
Co-Founder, Director of Research and Chief Oil Analyst, Energy Aspects
Group CFO, BP
Head of Commodity Research, Legal & General Investment Management
Thursday, May 14
13:45 – 14:10 BST (GMT+1)
Former Governor, Bank of England
Thursday, May 14
14:15 – 15:00 BST (GMT+1)
While governments are prioritising national strategies to cope with the pandemic, and may be putting to one side old enmities and partisan divisions, it would be foolhardy to believe that geopolitical tensions will not resurface after the crisis ends. It is possible that the economic and social impact of the pandemic may actually deepen old divides and make the world a more dangerous place. Where could be the next flashpoints and can anything be done now to ease future tensions?
President and CEO, International Rescue Committee
Thursday, May 14
15:10 – 15:35 BST (GMT+1)
Companies across the pharma sector are racing to develop vaccines and therapeutics against COVID-19. But they are not racing each other, they are racing the virus to save lives. Where are we on product development? What further actions can we take to strengthen our response? How can we start assessing some of the long-term implications that the pandemic will have for the industry, health systems and societies overall?
CEO, Sanofi
Thursday, May 14
15:40 – 16:30 BST (GMT+1)
Emerging markets are reeling under the triple shock of the coronavirus pandemic, the surge in the dollar and plunging commodity prices. Investors have taken nearly $80bn out of EM bonds and stocks since January amid fears of an emerging market credit crisis. What can regional policy-makers do to overcome this perfect storm and rebuild investor confidence? How quickly can emerging economies bounce back? Can the IMF and World Bank help? What will be the long-term impact on supply chains?
Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance, Global Policy Initiatives, Institute of International Finance
Director of the Globalisation and Development Strategies Division, UNCTAD
Former Finance Minister of Nigeria, and Board Chair, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance
Thursday, May 14
16:35 – 17:15 BST (GMT+1)
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains and fuel nationalist sentiment as governments and businesses equate self-sufficiency with security. In the short term, how will this affect the delivery of essential supplies? In the longer term, what will the impact be on global supply chains? How have widespread travel restrictions impacted global trade? As countries look to localise supply chains and protect their national interests, is this the end of global trade as we know it? Where does this leave global trade negotiations, including the US-China talks and Brexit?
Chief Economist, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Director General for Trade, European Commission
Chief Economist and Director of Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization (WTO)
Thursday, May 14
17:20 – 17:45 BST (GMT+1)
Thursday, May 14
17:50 – 18:10 BST (GMT+1)
Partner, McKinsey Global Institute
Thursday, May 14
18:20 – 19:00 BST (GMT+1)
Surveillance technology is developing at breakneck speed and it is now being used in many countries to enforce quarantines and monitor social behaviour in the battle against COVID-19. After the crisis is over, governments could continue to use this sophisticated surveillance system to keep track of citizens for other reasons. They could also choose to step back and implement controls to make sure these measures are no longer used after the pandemic abates. Is the latter option realistic in the current political climate? Will society have to get used to deeper intrusions on privacy?
Co-founder and Senior Maverick, Wired Magazine
Chancellor, Open University; Founder and Executive Chair, Doteveryone.org.uk
Thursday, May 14
19:05 – 19:10 BST (GMT+1)
Managing Director, Financial Times